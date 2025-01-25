Former India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar took a sly dig at England batter Harry Brook after the Englishman’s dismissal off Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series between the two sides. India and England are currently locking horns in the second game in Chennai on Wednesday, January 22.

Brook, when asked about his dismissal and outing in the first T20I in Kolkata, said that he had issues seeing the ball because of the “smog” at the venue. Chakravarthy’s spell included three wickets as he dismissed Liam Livingstone, Brook, and opposition skipper Jos Buttler at Eden Gardens on January 22.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph ahead of the second T20I, Brook said:

“Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. But with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick. Hopefully the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier. Facing spin in T20 cricket is probably the hardest thing in the game, especially because I always get out trying to absolutely smack it.”

Harry Brook’s statement did not sit well with several Indian experts and fans, who criticized him for coming up with random explanations and not accepting his mistake.

The second match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium saw Brook being dismissed by Chakravarthy for a poor score yet again. Shastri and Gavaskar, who were commentating on-air during the dismissal, did not hold themselves back and trolled Brook by coming up with the ‘smog’ angle.

Shastri said:

“Once again, it’s Varun Chakravarthy. You don’t need the smog, this is a sneak-through and it’s crashed into the stumps.”

When Brook was walking back to the dugout, Gavaskar said:

“Varun Chakravarthy looking at him, he might be asking if there's any smog?”

Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Harry Brook for second time in consecutive matches

Harry Brook was yet again left clueless against Varun Chakravarthy's delivery as the latter spun a web to trap the English vice-captain. Brook failed to perform in the second game as well and was dismissed after scoring just 13 runs off eight deliveries.

