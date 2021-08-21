"Robot-type programs and spoon-feeding by physios" - Shaun Tait explains why today's pacers struggle to bowl 150+kmph

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait has put forward a detailed explanation as to why today's pacers struggle to bowl over 150 kmph consistently. He said that players today don't have input into their 'robot-like' training programs and are being 'spoon-fed' on what to do by team physios.

Shaun Tait, who played 59 internationals for Australia, usually clocking speeds of over 150 and even 160 kmph, made his observations in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda. He also said that express pacers like him, Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee had input into their training programs, unlike today where everything is pre-set by officials. Tait stated:

"I can talk about this for an hour... I think anywhere you go right now, bowling programs are very similar, workload, programs, you have to do this, you have to do that. Whereas when I played, before that Shoaib and Brett Lee, our programs were there but we had a big input into them. We were not faced with almost like a robot-type thing. You are not doing the same thing, day in, day out. You are not being told by people what to do all the time. You are taking a bit of onus on your career and doing what feels good for your body."

Shaun Tait added that the increasing 'professionalism' in the sport is also hurting express bowling. He suggested that cricketers should be allowed to make at least some decisions on their workload on their own. Tait added:

"Nowadays they are told 'Now, have a rest day', 'Bowl a certain amount of balls this day.' For me, it was like, I'll bowl hard for two days and I'll have two days off and my body felt like I needed a break, so I'll take a break. The training wasn't really really structured, we did different kinds of things and had input in that as well. Obviously, the professionalism of cricket has come into it, a lot of guys have got jobs to look after programs for fast bowlers. I think it's hurting express bowling a little bit. Sometimes I think we should let cricketers make their decisions themselves rather than telling them what to do and spoon-feeding them."

Among the current crop of bowlers, only Australia's Mitchell Starc has bowled a 160.4 kmph delivery in his career. England's Jofra Archer and Mark Wood's fastest-recorded deliveries are of 155 and 154.98 kmph respectively, whereas Jasprit Bumrah has also touched the 153 kmph mark once.

"Guys are now too afraid of injuries" - Shaun Tait

Shaun Tait's fastest bowl was recorded at 160.7 kmph.

Shaun Tait further stated that today's fast-bowlers are 'too afraid' of injuries after seeing the criticism their precursors had to face. He added that professional trainers and physiotherapists also don't allow bowlers a free reign because their jobs depend on the players' fitness. Tait said:

"It's also about preserving your career, I suppose. See, I was a bit dumb. I continued to try and bowl fast all the time and I didn't play as much cricket as I should have because my body was no good. Bowlers get a lot of criticism from the media about being injury prone or not playing certain games because they are tired. Seeing that, I think the guys are now too afraid to not let their body go and get injured."

Tait added:

"Also, yeah, physiotherapists, fitness trainers, they have got a job to do and their card is marked on injuries, they have got a big say on bowling programs because if a bowler gets injured, it looks bad on them. It's a controversial thing to say, but I believe it's true."

