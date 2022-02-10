Shaun Tait keen to work with Pakistan pacers following his appointment as bowling coach

Former Australian speedster Shaun Tait is eager to work with Pakistan's young and energetic pacers. The PCB announced the appointment of Tait as the bowling coach of the men in green for the next 12 months while naming the Test squad for the upcoming home series against Australia.

The former right-arm speedster replaces Vernon Philander, whose tenure ended at the 2021 T20 World Cup. Before this endeavour, Tait served as the bowling coach of Afghanistan, appointed in August 2021. However, he resigned at the end of the year.

The 38-year old has praised Mohammad Abbas, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, among others, and is eager to work with them.

"Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas, are some of the names of the great bowlers in Pakistan, and I am passionate to work with them. I can’t wait anymore to avail myself of the opportunity to work with the Pakistan team," the South Australian said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

It's worth noting that the PCB has decided to continue with Saqlain Mushtaq as the head coach and Mohammad Yousuf as the batting consultant.

Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

Australia cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the PCB is gearing up to host Australia for the first time since 1998, starting on March 4. The two teams will play three Tests, three ODIs and a solitary T20I. Both teams have picked full-strength squads.

The tourists won both the ODI and Test series in 1998, under Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor, respectively when they last toured the Asian nation. They will hope to replicate the same success this time. However, it will be an uphill challenge, as Australia haven't played in the sub-continent since 2017. It will also be the Baggy Green's first away Test series since 2019.

Australia's Test squad

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan!The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. https://t.co/7RM0HwKygq

Pakistan's Test squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Reserves: Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah.

Edited by Bhargav