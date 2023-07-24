“She is not bigger than the game” - 1983 World Cup star slams Harmanpreet Kaur for 'pathetic' behavior, urges BCCI to take strict disciplinary action

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder Madan Lal has lashed out at India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur over her behavior during the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. The former cricketer described her actions as “pathetic” and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take strict disciplinary action against her.

Harmanpreet finds herself under the scanner over multiple controversies pertaining to the third one-dayer against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka that ended in a dramatic tie.

First, the Indian captain smashed the stumps and argued with the umpires after being declared out, making her displeasure at the decision pretty clear. Later, during the joint-photo session with the Bangladesh team, she reportedly passed a nasty remark, asking the umpires to join in, indicating that they had played a role in determining the result of the match.

Slamming Harmanpreet’s behavior, Lal, who represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs, took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action.”

Speaking of the third India-Bangladesh ODI, the hosts batted first and posted a competitive 225/4 in their 50 overs as Fargana Hoque scored 107 off 160 balls.

In the chase, India Women seemed to be cruising at 191/4 as Harleen Deol (77 off 108) and Smriti Mandhana (59 off 85) notched up impressive half-centuries. However, India lost their way after Harleen’s run out and ended up getting bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana blasted Harmanpreet

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana had also lashed out at Harmanpreet over her behavior during and after the third ODI in Dhaka. She also rejected claims of “pathetic” umpiring in the series by her Indian counterpart.

Following the closely contested series, she said at a press conference:

"It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.

"The umpires wouldn't give her out if she wasn't out. We had umpires from men's international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they [India] going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals. We have respected their decisions. The umpire's decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not,” the Bangladesh captain added.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Harmanpreet will be fined 75 percent of her match fee and handed four demerit points for her behavior in the third ODI.