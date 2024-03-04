Ahead of his 100th Test in Dharamsala, Jonny Bairstow paid an emotional tribute to his mother Janet, who raised him, his sister Becky and half-brother Andrew as a single mom after his father, David, died by suicide in 1998.

Bairstow would become only the 17th Englishman with 100 Test caps when he steps on the field at the Himachal Cricket Association Stadium against India. So far, he has 5974 runs, including 12 tons and 26 fifties, at an average of 36.42.

He credits his success to Janet, his former coaches and family friends.

“My mum is the embodiment of strength.," Bairstow told The Telegraph. "There was a determination there. She worked three jobs and had two kids that were under 10 at a difficult time. She was taking me to Leeds United, to Headingley, all sorts of other places. It’s paying all that back, making sure they are OK, creating a life for my own family as well."

Bairstow added:

“She had cancer twice. She’s a bloody strong woman, to get through that twice, before you even consider anything else she’s been through, and it shows the strength and determination of the woman."

David, too, was a wicketkeeper for Yorkshire and featured in around 1,000 games for the County and recorded more than 1,500 dismissals behind the stumps.

“People said, ‘I’d never be as good as my dad, that I’d never do this or that’," Bairstow remembered about comparisons with his dad. "There were comparisons around looks, stature, hair colour, keeping, batting, our mannerisms. It’s always been there... I hope he’s sitting up there, having a beer, looking down proudly, and enjoying the week.”

Janet fought breast cancer for the first time around 1998 and then did so again in 2013.

"I am so proud to share this week with them" - Jonny Bairstow on his family

Apart from Janet and Becky, his partner Megan, their nine-month-old son and a big caravan of friends are travelling to Dharamsala to watch Bairstow receive the cap.

“...This will be their first time in India. Their support has been amazing. You do need to go home and have a life, rather than living and breathing every moment. Professional sport doesn’t just affect you when you do well or badly, it affects the whole family. That’s the same for every player. They might walk down the street and hear something, or see something pop up on their phone. They have lived and breathed it all with me, and I am so proud to share this week with them," he said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues, please help.

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 or [email protected]

