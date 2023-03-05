"She is a captain who doesn't believe in talking but in showing it by doing it" - Reema Malhotra lauds Harmanpreet Kaur's knock in WPL 2023 opener

Reema Malhotra has lauded Harmanpreet Kaur for playing a captain's knock in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) crushing win against the Gujarat Giants in the first game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Harmanpreet smoked 65 runs off just 30 balls as MI posted a mammoth total of 207/5 after being asked to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4. Their bowlers then blew away the Gujarat Giants for a paltry 64 to register an emphatic 143-run win.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Malhotra heaped praise on Harmanpreet Kaur, saying:

"Harmanpreet Kaur is a name who used to echo in every house and the knock she played today - pure class. She is a captain who doesn't believe in talking but in showing it by doing it."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted that the Mumbai Indians skipper did not try to muscle the ball or play any fancy shots, elaborating:

"The sort of shots she played showed the level of the player. There was no big six or a slog after stepping out, they were all cricketing shots. She played to her strengths where we got to see the range of shots and a captain's knock."

Harmanpreet did not hit a maximum but struck 14 fours during her innings. She strung together an 89-run fourth-wicket partnership with Amelia Kerr (45* off 24) that helped MI post a humongous total.

"The confidence was seen in the shots and the body language" - Reema Malhotra on Harmanpreet Kaur's innings

Malhotra feels Harmanpreet played the perfect knock considering the surface on offer, explaining:

"The way she started today, the confidence was seen in the shots and the body language. It seemed she came prepared on how to play on this pitch and the way she took her innings forward - the shots were getting better one after the other, whether it was the drive, pull or sweep shot. It was pure timing."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Indian skipper wrote her name in golden letters, observing:

"She was playing with the field settings. We saw smart batting. If you are an expert in finding gaps, you will be seen scoring runs on such wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur's knock will be written in history as it was the first match of the WPL."

Malhotra was also all praise for Harmanpreet's captaincy. She reasoned that captains can get puzzled at times if they have too many resources, but that was not the case with the Mumbai Indians skipper.

