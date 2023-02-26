“She could’ve been past the crease if she genuinely put in the effort” - Alyssa Healy on Harmanpreet Kaur’s ‘unlucky’ run-out

Australian keeper-batter Alyssa Healy doesn’t believe that Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was unlucky with her run-out in the T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final. According to Healy, the batter could have gotten past the crease easily had she 'genuinely' put in the effort.

Harmanpreet’s run-out for 52 proved to be the turning point in the India-Australia semi-final. Chasing 173, the Women in Blue were held to 167/8, going down by five runs. The Indian captain was found short of her crease while coming back for a second run as her bat got stuck in the crease.

While Harmanpreet Kaur termed her dismissal as ‘unlucky’, Healy disagreed with the observation. Speaking to ABC sport, she commented:

“So, just a bizarre play. Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky. At the end of the day, she cruised back and probably could’ve been past the crease, an extra two meters, if she genuinely put in the effort. So, we’ll take it.”

Stressing on the importance of doing the basics right and putting in that extra effort, Healy added:

“You can say you’re unlucky all your life, but it’s generally about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that’s something we speak about in the field in particular - putting in that effort and putting in that energy.

“I think that comes back to running between the wickets as well. It’s doing those little basics better than the opposition. That’s how you win big tournaments.”

ABC SPORT @abcsport



For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy.



100% correct. "Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky."For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy.100% correct. "Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky." 👀For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy.100% correct.👍 https://t.co/Uu46ggwiQ6

Harmanpreet’s dismissal left India in trouble at 133/5 in the 15th over. Their lower-order yet again crumbled under pressure.

“I actually don’t take the bails off a lot” - Alyssa Healy on Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal

While discussing Harmanpreet Kaur's run-out, Alyssa Healy also shared an interesting insight, stating that she doesn’t usually take the bails off in such scenarios. The Aussie keeper explained:

“It’s kind of funny actually. Belinda Clarke messaged me and said, well done for taking the bails. And it’s quite an interesting one because I actually don’t take the bails off a lot in that sort of scenario. I think it’s a waste of time and I’ve got to put them back on.

“So, it’s annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and said, I think that’s out. And I think Shooter (Megan Schutt) at point was like - I also think that it’s out.”

Harmanpreet Kaur battled illness ahead of the semi-final and was also admitted to hospital for fever. She was seen in tears after India’s heartbreaking loss in yet another ICC knockout game.

Poll : 0 votes