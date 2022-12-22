"She lost complete use of the left side of her body" - Tymal Mills discloses devastating news about his daughter after leaving BBL 12

England's left-arm quick Tymal Mills has revealed the reason behind his abrupt departure from the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. Mills stated that his daughter had suffered a stroke, paralyzing the left side of her body, prompting him to leave the T20 tournament midway.

The 30-year-old, who was part of England's T20 World Cup winning squad in Australia last month, cited a "family emergency" for pulling out of a planned stint for the Perth Scorchers.

However, he detailed the reason through his official Instagram handle. The left-arm seamer wrote:

"Home for Christmas after most horrible 11 days. As we were at the airport about to leave for Australia our daughter suffered what ending up being a stroke. She lost complete use of the left side of her body and we were told they couldn’t predict how much she would regain. Despite all of the challenges she faced our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to point where we were discharged with her hopping and skipping out of the hospital.

"She has lots of rehab, medication and scans ahead but we are so grateful to be where we are right now. Thank you to everyone that’s reached out to us. Keep your loved ones close."

The Yorkshire cricketer played an integral role in the Perth Scorchers' title triumph last year as he picked up 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.83. He missed the final against the Sydney Sixers, but the Scorchers won the summit clash by 79 runs.

Tymal Mills' last international appearance was in July 2022

Mills, who has only represented England in the shortest format, last played an international game in July 2022.

It was the first T20I of the three-match series against India. He was dropped for the next two games after underwhelming figures of 3-0-35-1 in the opening contest.

Mills looked promising during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE before his stint was cut short by injury.

Due to his death-bowling skills, he could be one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The Yorkshire-born pacer will enter the auction at a base price of ₹2 crore.

