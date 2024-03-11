"She played only one bad shot in her entire innings" - Reema Malhotra lauds Jemimah Rodrigues' knock in Delhi Capitals' WPL 2024 win vs RCB

Reema Malhotra has lauded Jemimah Rodrigues for playing a virtually faultless match-winning knock in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) WPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Jemimah smashed 58 runs off 36 deliveries as DC set RCB an 182-run target in Delhi on Sunday, March 10. The home team then restricted Smriti Mandhana and company to 180/7 to register a one-run win in a last-ball thriller.

During a discussion on Sports18, Malhotra was asked whether Jemimah's knock was any different from the unbeaten 69 she scored against the Mumbai Indians a few days ago.

"There was no difference. The last knock had intelligence and she played a similar knock today. She used the depth of the crease. When you use the crease, it means you are playing with the bowler's mind and are reading her well from the hand. I feel such surfaces suit her technique and skills," she responded.

"She laid the foundation of a good knock, scored a half-century, but might be slightly disappointed with herself. She played only one bad shot in her entire innings and got out to that. You generally don't play a sweep shot to an over-pitched delivery," the former India leg-spinner added.

Jemimah was bowled while attempting to sweep a full delivery from Shreyanka Patil. The off-spinner starred with the ball for RCB, registering figures of 4/26 in four overs.

"The way she attacked the short boundary was excellent planning" - Sushma Verma on Jemimah Rodrigues

Sushma Verma praised Jemimah Rodrigues for targeting the short boundaries.

"A champion player performs very well when the team is in a tough situation and needs it the most and Jemimah batted just like that. She played the sweep shots. The way she attacked the short boundary was excellent planning," she said.

The former Gujarat Giants player added that the Mumbaikar rose to the occasion on a rare instance when both Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma didn't play substantial knocks.

"I feel the confidence she got from the last match, she carried that momentum forward. If (Meg) Lanning and Shafali (Verma) don't make that contribution, Jemimah is there," Sushma Verma stated.

Shafali (23 off 18) and Lanning (29 off 26) stitched together a 54-run opening-wicket partnership before both were dismissed in back-to-back overs. Jemimah then added 97 runs for the third wicket with Alice Capsey (48 off 32) to help the Capitals post a big total.

