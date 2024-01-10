“She is a prepared one” – Usman Khawaja on wife’s golden advice to carry extra bat as handle gets broken during a BBL game

Usman Khawaja credited his wife for the precious advice to carry one extra bat for the Big Bash League (BBL) game between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers at the Gabba on Wednesday.

The reaction came as Khawaja was on the mic when he had some issues with his bat handle in the opening over of the game. The left-handed batter had to ask for a change. He, however, got out in the second over, scoring just 14 runs off eight balls after being caught by Sam Whiteman at cover off Jason Behrendorff.

Khawaja told 7Cricket on-air:

“That is absolutely crap to tell to say the shoulder of the blade has broken off. It was funny, I talked to my wife today. I think I am gonna just bat… I was like, I think I’m gonna go alright. I packed in one other bat, doesn’t even face on it yet. She (Rachel Khawaja) is a prepared one… to look after us.”

For the unversed, Usman Khawaja is playing his first game of the ongoing BBL season following the conclusion of a three-match home Test series between Australia and Pakistan. The 37-year-old amassed 220 runs in six innings at an average of 36.66 as the Aussies completed a 3-0 clean sweep over the Men in Green.

He has been included in Australia's squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against the West Indies. He will open the innings with new batting partner Steve Smith after David Warner's retirement.

Usman Khawaja’s Brisbane Heat set a 192-run target for Perth Scorchers in BBL

A clinical batting performance from Michael Neser and Marnus Labuschagne helped the Brisbane Heat post 191/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Neser stayed unbeaten on 64 runs off 30 balls at a strike rate of 213.33, including three sixes and seven boundaries. Labuschagne and Sam Billings also chipped in with scores of 45 (33) and 37 (21), respectively.

Perth Scorchers bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Ashton Agar starred with the ball, bagging two wickets apiece. Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris settled for one wicket apiece.

