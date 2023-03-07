“She’s got her clear plans” - Hayley Matthews on playing under Harmanpreet Kaur for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hayley Matthews praised Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy after the franchise’s comprehensive nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL 2023 on Monday, March 6.

The West Indies all-rounder described Harmanpreet as someone who enjoys having fun in the dressing room, but also a leader who is very clear about her plans for the team.

MI have got off to an exceptional start in WPL 2023. After beginning their campaign with a 143-run thumping of Gujarat Giants, they eased past RCB in their second match of the T20 league at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Matthews was the standout performer for Mumbai. She claimed 3/28 with her off-spin and then slammed 77* off 38 in a chase of 156. At the post-match conference, the 24-year-old opened up on her thoughts on playing under Harmanpreet and commented:

“She’s great. Great inside the dressing room - always bubbly, having a lot of jokes. When we go out there on the field, she’s got her clear plans on what she wants us to and what we want to be doing. We try to do as best as we can and execute those plans.”

Matthews struck 13 fours and a six in her innings and also featured in an unbroken second-wicket stand of 114 with Nat Sciver-Brunt (55* off 29).

“Thankfully, they picked me as an all-rounder” - Matthews on bowling four overs against RCB

Mathews bowled only one over against Gujarat Giants but completed her full quota against Bangalore. Speaking about the same, the cricketer explained that she has been picked by MI as an all-rounder, but added that the franchise has plenty of bowling options. Matthews elaborated:

“Thankfully, they picked me as an all-rounder. So, I’d expect her (captain) to toss me the ball here and there. But we’ve got so many bowling options in the Mumbai Indians team that last game I might not have been needed, but today (Monday) had to bowl all four.

"That’s the beauty of the team that we have right now - so many option, not with just the ball, but with the bat too."

The multi-talented cricketer revealed that it was decided in the pre-match discussion that she would open the bowling against Smriti Mandhana and Co. The 24-year-old stated:

“We spoke about it before hand. Looking at match-ups, we figured that today (Monday) was one that suited me really well. After that first over, I was bit under the pump. But she had faith in me to toss the ball to me again and it worked out pretty well.”

Matthews claimed the big wickets of Mandhana, Heather Knight, and Richa Ghosh as RCB were bowled out for 155.

