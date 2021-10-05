"She will adapt to the conditions quite easily" - Saba Karim talks about the challenges Harmanpreet Kaur will face on her return from injury

Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the ODI and Test leg of the tour, will return to action when India Women and Australia Women lock horns in a three-match T20I series.

Kaur suffered an injury during the inaugural edition of The Hundred, which ruled her out of the last couple of games in the competition. She failed to recover for the ODIs against the Aussies which were followed by a one-off historic pink-ball Test.

As Harmanpreet Kaur regains her fitness, former India cricketer Saba Karim believes the veteran all-rounder has the ability to counter the challenges. In a media integration arranged by Sony, Saba Karim said:

"It will be a challenge but the kind of experience Harman has I'm sure she will adapt to the conditions quite easily. I am sure she is working hard at the practice sessions to get herself fit and also to become match fit because she is an essential player for the Indian team."

Karim added:

"She is the captain of the T20 side and she needs to lead from the front. Over the past, she has struggled at times but these conditions are so different and I am sure she will enjoy playing in these conditions. As soon as this is over, all these girls will play the WBBL so I think it will be a great platform for them to try and perform."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also stated that Harmanpreet Kaur could be one of India's star performers in the upcoming series. He said:

"I am looking at Harman to strike with form. Being the captain, you do have the responsibility but you should not forget you are in the side purely as a batter and the team expects you to contribute with match-winning performances on a regular basis. So for me, No.1 would be Harman and Shafali Verma at the top will be a key factor for India."

Harmanpreet Kaur will look to lead the side from the front as India Women aim to bounce back in the multi-format series. The visitors are 1-0 down after losing the ODIs before securing a draw in the Test match.

"I am looking at a scoreline of 2-1 in India's favour" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim, who has represented India in one Test and 34 ODIs, backed India Women to win the upcoming T20s and level the multi-format series. Karim said:

"This is a multi-series tournament and there's points at stake. So, I think if India can win this T20 series, it will be excellent for India. They can come back and win a series, they will tie a series but I am looking at a scoreline of 2-1 in India's favour."

The T20Is will take place at the Carrara Oval in Queensland from October 7.

