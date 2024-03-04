Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Western Australia vs Queensland Bulls, Match 27

A total of three matches have concluded in the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2023-24 (four-day matches) after beginning on March 1.

South Australia Redbacks played out a draw with New South Wales while Tasmanian Tigers defeated Victoria by 57 runs. Meanwhile, Western Australia registered a massive 146-run win over Queensland Bulls.

With the win, Tasmanian Tigers have kept their position at the top of the points table with 46 points in nine matches. They have managed five wins, three draws, and one defeat so far alongside a net run rate of +0.100.

Meanwhile, Victoria have slipped to the third position in the standings with 37 points in their account. They have won four, lost three, and drawn two of their nine fixtures so far this season. Their net run rate also took a toll and dipped to +0.016.

After sharing the points with South Australia Redbacks, New South Wales are still in fourth place in the points table. They now have 34 points in their account with three wins, three defeats, and three draws. In addition to that, their net run rate now reads +0.145.

At the same time, South Australia Redbacks moved out of the bottom of the points table to fifth place with 26 points after nine fixtures. The Redbacks have notched up their first draw of the season alongside two wins and six defeats.

After winning the contest by a massive margin, Western Australia have jumped to second place in the points table with 40 points after nine matches. They have four wins, three draws, and two losses against their name with a net run rate of +0.147.

On the other hand, Queensland have now slipped to the bottom of the points table with 24 points after nine matches. They have managed two wins, two draws, and five losses so far in the ongoing season.

South Australia Redbacks manage a great escape against New South Wales

South Australia Redbacks pulled off a heist against New South Wales by drawing the game. Batting first in the first innings, they got dismissed for 287 and in reply, New South Wales posted a massive total of 510/8 dec. courtesy of the centuries from Daniel Hughes (114 runs) and Oliver Davies (116 runs).

Trailing 223 runs in the second innings, South Australia batted out the last day for 259/9 to force a draw. Jack Edwards picked up four wickets with the ball for New South Wales but it wasn’t enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Tasmanian Tigers batted first against Victoria and could only post 240 in the first innings, with Will Sutherland picking up five wickets with the ball.

However, the Tigers came back strongly with the ball as they bundled out Victoria for just 106 runs to register a vital 134-run lead. Gabe Bell scalped four wickets for Tasmanian Tigers, while three other bowlers bagged two wickets each.

Beau Webster (unbeaten 167 runs) exploded in the second innings to take Tasmanian Tigers to 307 in the second innings. However, despite Nic Maddinson's century in the second innings, Victoria could only manage 384 to lose the game by 57 runs.

Playing against Queensland Bulls, Western Australia posted 310 in the first innings as Jayden Goodwin scored 115 runs for his side and Xavier Bartlett bagged a five-for for the Bulls.

Replying with the bat, the Bulls failed massively and got dismissed for 170 to concede a 140-run lead. In the second innings, Josh Inglis (unbeaten 136 runs) scored a century for Western Australia as they declared for 307/7. Chasing the total, Queensland Bulls got out for 301 as Jack Wildermuth top-scored 91 runs.

