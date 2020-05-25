Shikhar Dhawan bats for the IPL to happen this year

Shikhar Dhawan believes that the IPL will help spread positivity in these difficult times

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, on an Instagram live chat, batted for the IPL to take place later this year with the right precautions in place. Speaking to former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews, Shikhar Dhawan said he hoped that the IPL would happen this year.

The left-handed batsman also spoke about the importance of taking the right precautions while playing the game, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The IPL was originally scheduled to start on March 29, but has been indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Talks are going on, hopefully (it will happen). I always enjoy thinking in a positive manner. It’s good if it happens, taking care of all the security and all the things against corona. We have to be very, very careful,” Shikhar Dhawan told Mathews.

Shikhar Dhawan believes the IPL will bring positivity to the world

Considering the situation the world finds itself in today, Shikhar Dhawan also believes that the world needs the IPL to happen, simply because of the positivity it would bring in.

Shikhar Dhawan says that the return of sport could change the mood across the world and that in itself could have a huge impact on the present situation.

“If it happens, it’s good… of course, for India, for us. It brings a lot of positivity that spreads all over the world because a lot of people watch it. With all the corona news and everything, it’s important that some sports come in. The environment will change, the mood will change and it will have a huge impact,” Shikhar Dhawan said.

The Delhi Capitals batsman last played competitively in the home series against Australia where he picked up an injury that ruled him out of the tour of New Zealand earlier this year. Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping to return to the game at the earliest, especially with India slated to play Sri Lanka as early as July 2020.