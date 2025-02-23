Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh break into a jig ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai [Watch]

Former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh were spotted breaking into a jig at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan. The duo are part of the official commentary panel for the ICC tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Instagram handle to share a reel to give fans a glimpse of the meet-up of several past and current cricketers at the Dubai Stadium before the Indo-Pak game. In it, Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan could be seen dancing together and then catching up with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and others.

The ICC captioned the post:

"It's all smiles and hugs with the 🇮🇳 and 🇵🇰 legends in Dubai 😍 #Cricket #CricketReels."

You can watch the reel below:

"He needs to come up with some plan" - Harbhajan Singh on India stalwart Virat Kohli's recent struggles against leg-spin

Harbhajan Singh recently pointed out Virat Kohli's struggles against leg-spin and felt that the latter needs to show more intent to overcome the issues. Speaking to India Today on the matter, Harbhajan said:

"It goes on to show that no matter how big you are, your reputation will not count. But what you do there, the intent that you show, will take you forward. I certainly believe that slower bowlers, leggies, have given him some sort of discomfort. He needs to come up with some plan against leggies. He needs to find a way to convert those dot balls into singles. "

Harbhajan continued:

"I think when the form is not there, this is exactly what happens-you tend to take a lot more time, you tend to take more time to settle into an innings. That's exactly what is happening with Virat Kohli. Cricket is a great leveller. I think he is getting stuck because he is taking a bit more time. I believe he needs to back himself and play like Virat Kohli."

Do you agree with Harbhajan Singh's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

