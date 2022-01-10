Shikhar Dhawan launches his NFT collection

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has announced the launch of his NFT collection. Dhawan took to Instagram to make the announcement on Monday (January 10).

An NFT (Non-fungible Token) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger (blockchain). It is mostly associated with reproducible digital files like photos, videos, and audio.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dhawan told his fans they can now own the most memorable moments of his life's journey via NFT.

Take a look at the post below:

Apart from Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh have also launched their NFT collections on various platforms. The launch of NFTs provides fans with an opportunity to possess digital assets consisting of their favorite players' most iconic moments.

Shikhar Dhawan part of the ODI squad to tour South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan has been named in India's ODI squad to tour South Africa for a 3-match series. Incidentally, Dhawan was India's captain in their previous ODI series, when he led the team to a 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka in July 2021.

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to open with skipper KL Rahul in the ODI series against South Africa later this month.

KL Rahul has been named India's captain for the one-dayers in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out with injury. Jasprit Bumrah will be Rahul's deputy for the series.

The first ODI will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on January 19, while the second game will take place at the same venue on January 21. The Newlands Stadium in Cape Town will host the final game on January 23.

Prior to the ODI series, India will play South Africa in the 3rd and final Test of the series in Cape Town starting Tuesday (January 11). The series is level at 1-1 with India having won the first Test and South Africa the second.

Edited by Diptanil Roy