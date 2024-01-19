Shikhar Dhawan roasts Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with hilarious Kabaddi reference due to short-run during T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan's T20I vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan was involved in a comical moment leading to a short-run during the third T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand at Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

Chasing 225 runs to win, Pakistan were 49/1 in the sixth over when Rizwan lost his balance after tucking a delivery from Adam Milne towards square leg. Having dropped his bat in the process, Rizwan sprinted for a couple of runs, putting a full-length dive at the striker's end.

However, replays showed that while trying to complete the first run, despite a full stretch, Rizwan couldn't cross the non-striker's crease with his glove. Since his glove didn't cross the line, the umpires declared it a short run and awarded just a solitary run to the visitors.

Veteran Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to X to post stills of Mohammad Rizwan stretching and trying to get his right glove past the popping crease. The southpaw drew a hilarious analogy with the game of Kabaddi, where a raider needed to touch the midline after taking a touch from the opposition players.

Here's what Shikhar Dhawan posted on X

"Kabaddi Kabaddi Kabaddi😃😄 #shortrun"

Mohammad Rizwan scored just 24 off 20 deliveries in that game as Pakistan scored 179/7 in reply, falling 45 runs short of their target. Babar Azam was the top-scorer for the visitors with 58 off 37 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan's fine knock wasn't enough for Pakistan to win 4th T20I

Pakistan also lost the fourth T20I of the series played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch as the Kiwis chased down the target of 159 quite comfortably with seven wickets in hand.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 90 off 63 balls, but couldn't quite get the support he would have expected from other batters. Shaheen Afridi gave the visitors a great start with three wickets in his opening spell.

However, from 20/3, Daryl Mitchell (72 off 44 balls) and Glenn Phillips (70 off 52 balls) added an unbeaten 139 runs for the fourth wicket and ensured the hosts coasted to the target with 11 balls to spare.

