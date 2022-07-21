Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer enjoy in a picturesque Trinidad pool ahead of 1st IND vs WI ODI

Team India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were seen enjoying a pool session ahead of the first ODI on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Dhawan will lead the side in the three-match ODI series in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be Dhawan's deputy in this series.

The young Indian team will hope to keep the momentum going after a comprehensive 2-1 series win against England in both the ODI and T20I formats.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Dhawan and Iyer were spotted having fun. The stand-in Indian captain shared a picture on his Instagram stories, captioning it:

"When sky touches the sea."

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer enjoy in the pool (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the tourists have already had a training session. However, they had to practice indoors with rain playing spoilsport.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a snippet from India's training on their Twitter handle. Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer were seen having a go at the nets, while young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh looked in rhythm.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and head coach Rahul Dravid were also seen having a chat as they face some tricky selection dilemmas ahead of the series opener.

India and West Indies squads for ODI series

The three-match ODI series will get underway on July 22, with the second and third ODIs scheduled to take place on July 24 and 27 respectively. The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host all three games.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

