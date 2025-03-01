Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Pathan brothers named in 17-man Indian Royals squad for Asian Legends League 2025

Big names like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan will return to the cricket field soon for the Asian Legends League 2025. The tournament organizers announced a 17-man squad for the Indian Royals on Instagram.

Asian Legends League is a five-team tournament, which will happen in Nathdwara, starting on March 10. The newly-built Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Complex will host the competition, which features the Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars.

Here is the complete 17-man Indian Royals squad as announced by Asian Legends League on their Instagram profile:

Indian Royals squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, S Badrinath, Faiz Fazal, Manpreet Gony, Shreevats Goswami, Sudeep Tyagi, Munaf Patel, Shadab Jakati, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran and Anureet Singh.

The organizers have mentioned that the Pathan brothers' participation will be subject to availability. However, the rest of the 15 players are confirmed to be available for the tournament.

Madan Lal announced as head coach of Indian Royals for the Asian Legends League 2025

Apart from the big names in the squad, the Indian Royals have also roped in former Indian cricketer Madan Lal as the team's head coach. Lal was a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team.

He will coach the likes of Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan, who were a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Irfan Pathan were a part of India's squad that won the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The tournament will happen from March 10 to 18. The Indian Royals will play their first match against the Bangladesh Tigers from 7pm onwards on March 10. It will be exciting to see if the Royals can emerge as the champions of the iconic Asian Legends tournament in Nathdwara.

