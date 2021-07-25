Shikhar Dhawan wishes to have horses like Ravindra Jadeja's

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his desire to have horses like that of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. On the show 'Follow the Blues' on Star Sports, Dhawan explained how much he loved animals and his obsession with riding horses.

Shikhar Dhawan recalled the time when he used to travel to Vaishnodevi, which is a renowned temple in Jammu and Kashmir. The star opener revealed that horses were the mode of transport he insisted on using while traveling to the top of the mountain on which the temple is situated.

The 35-year-old is willing to have a farm of his own which would allow him to raise animals, especially horses. This could well be Shikhar Dhawan's plan once he hangs up his boots and bids adieu to cricket.

"I had the love for horses since childhood. The people who stay in north do go to Vaishnodevi. So when I used to go to Vaishnodevi, I always wanted to sit on the horse. It has been my dream to have my own farm and have horses like Jaddu (Jadeja) has. I like living with animals and taking care of them. It's blissful," Shikhar Dhawan stated.

T20I series against Sri Lanka last chance for Shikhar Dhawan to cement T20 WC berth

Shikhar Dhawan has led the Indian team well in Sri Lanka so far and the side have won the ODI series 2-1. But with just three T20Is left before the all-important T20 World Cup, this series could be crucial for Dhawan to make a strong case for himself for the showpiece event.

Dhawan was dropped from the T20I series against England after a bad game and by the end of that series, Virat Kohli was opening alongside Rohit Sharma. The duo put on a good partnership and Kohli was quite vocal about opening in the future T20Is as well.

This has put tremendous pressure on Shikhar Dhawan to prove his mettle in the shortest format. He had a stellar first half of IPL 2021, scoring 380 runs from 8 games for the Delhi Capitals. But a lot is riding on how he performs in the T20I series against Sri Lanka as it could determine his place in the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee