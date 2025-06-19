Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously recreate scene from epic ‘Mahabharat’ show [Watch]

Former Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously recreated a scene from the epic 'Mahabharat' show. The two can be seen wearing quirky costumes in the video.
Shikhar Dhawan is seen in a warrior-like attire while Chahal can be seen in traditional sherwani-like robe with a pearl necklace and golden cap on his head.
They recreated a scene from the epic 'Mahabharat' show involving characters Duryodhan and Shakuni mama.
"Bhanje Duryodhan, yeh mai kya sun raha hu (Nephew Duryodhan, what am I hearing)," Chahal mimicked dialogue.
"Yeh mai kaise bata saktu hun mamashree, ki aap kya sun rahe hai (How can I tell what you are hearing uncle)," Dhawan mimicked a dialogue in reply.
Dhawan posted the video of the same on his Instagram handle with the caption -
"Kya aap jante ho ki Shakuni Mama kya sun rahe hai? 🤪(Do you know what Shakuni uncle is hearing?)"
Shikhar Dhawan was last seen playing in the Nepal Premier League in 2024
Having retired from international cricket, batter Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action during the Nepal Premier League in 2024. The left-hander represented the Karnali Yaks and scored 136 runs from four matches at an average of 45.33 and a strike-rate of 122.52 with one half-century.
For India, Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is. The southpaw managed to score 2315 Test runs at an average of 40.61 with seven hundreds and five fifties. In ODIs, he made 6793 runs at an average of 44.11 with 17 hundreds and 39 fifties while in T20Is, he made 1759 runs at an average of 27.92 with 11 fifties.
Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal was last seen playing in the IPL 2025 season, where he represented his new franchise, the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He bagged 16 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 26.87 with an economy rate of 9.55.
Chahal last featured in an international match for India in August 2023 in a T20I against the West Indies. He has been out of the team ever since. While he was a part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad, he did not get an opportunity to play a single game.
