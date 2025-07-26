"Shines the ball really well and hard"- Washington Sundar credits star Indian player for impressive drift in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Indian off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar has credited the role played by KL Rahul in him being able to drift the ball away from the right-handed batters. The 25-year-old said that Rahul shined the ball well and hard, which assisted in getting the ball to drift away from the right-handers.

Sundar picked up two wickets in the post-lunch session on Day 3 of the fourth Test, dismissing Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, with that drift that deceived both batters. Speaking to Cheteshwar Pujara on the Sony Sports Network, he said:

"I mean, it is just a blessing. I mean, I just focus on doing what I am supposed to do. Obviously, conditions over here helps and also the fact that KL (Rahul) shines the ball really well and hard, every now and then. That helps me to get that drift. But yes, those two wickets were quite crucial for us at that stage of the game. So yeah, it was good for the team."

During this series, Sundar also claimed wickets of left-handed batters with that drift in his bowling. He famously dismissed England captain Ben Stokes lbw in the last over before Tea on the final day at Edgbaston. The ball drifted in and struck Stokes on the pads, and the umpire raised his finger.

Washington Sundar credits Gautam Gambhir for helping him tactically on England tour

With Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his international retirement in December 2024, Washington Sundar has emerged as India's new off-spinning option. The Tamil Nadu cricketer credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for helping him with tactics on the ongoing England tour.

"Yeah, Ash (R Ashwin) has obviously helped me every time I was here, every time both of us were here with the Indian team. Yes, I have worked with one of my friends also back home and he really keeps my basics going on every now and then. Even here, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) has really helped me with the tactics because I feel in England, especially with the kind of batsmen they have got. I think tactically, you have got to be really smart and with the plans. I think he has helped me a lot," Sundar said.

Washington Sundar was selected as the second spinner over Kuldeep Yadav in India's playing XI for the second Test match at Edgbaston. He took a four-wicket haul in the second innings at Lord's, which helped India restrict England to 192 runs.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

