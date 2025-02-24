Shirtless Hardik Pandya chills by the beach after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [In Pictures]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted relaxing on a Dubai beach after the high-octane match against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan comfortably by six wickets in the fifth match of the tournament on Sunday (February 23) and inched closer to a semi-final spot.

A day after the match, Hardik took to his official Instagram handle and shared a few pictures to give fans a glimpse of his personal time in Dubai amid the Champions Trophy. In it, the ace all-rounder could be seen shirtless and chilling by the beach, unwinding himself after a high-pressure match against Pakistan.

You can watch the pictures below:

Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Virat Kohli shine for India in the win against Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first in the encounter on Sunday. Hardik Pandya gave India their first breakthrough by dismissing Babar Azam in the eighth over. After losing two wickets for 47 in the first powerplay, Mohammad Rizwan (46) and Saud Shakeel (62) bailed the team with a sedate partnership of 104 runs.

Hardik once again provided the key breakthrough by sending well-set Saud Shakeel back to the pavilion to dent Pakistan's chances of scoring a big first-innings total. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav stepped up in the death overs and picked up three wickets to bundle the opposition for 241 in 49.4 overs.

Virat Kohli then rose to the occasion and guided India home with a fluent unbeaten century, his 51st in ODI cricket. Shreyas Iyer assisted him with a sensible half-century, while Shubman Gill continued his good form with a decent contribution of 46 (52).

Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, Kohli said:

"It feels good to be able to bat in that manner in a game where we were able to seal qualification in the semis and to contribute in a situation like that. Lost Rohit early, had to string a partnership, took learnings from the conditions, the understanding of how to go about things. My job was clear, to control the middle overs, to see off the seamers and not take many risks. Keep rotating strike, once we strung a partnership Shreyas got going and I got a few boundaries as well."

Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India will play New Zealand in their final group game of the Champions Trophy on March 2 at the same venue in Dubai.

