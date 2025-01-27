Shivam Dube or Ramandeep Singh - who should India play in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I 2025 in Rajkot?

All-rounders Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh have been added to India's squad ahead of the third T20I in the ongoing series against England. Dube was added to the squad as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who developed a side strain.

Similarly, Ramandeep has also been added to the squad in place of Rinku Singh, who was ruled out for the second and third matches of the series due to a low back spasm.

With both the players ruled out and replacements announced, either of Dube or Ramandeep is expected to make it to the playing XI for the third T20I. Dube has played 33 T20Is for India so far and has scored 448 runs at an average of 29.86 and a strike rate of 134.93 with three fifties.

On the other hand, Ramandeep Singh has played only two T20Is for India, scoring 15 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 250. However, he has played 66 T20s, scoring 640 runs at an average of 24.61 and a strike-rate of 172.50.

The third T20I will be played in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. India have already won the first two games and lead the five-match series 2-0. It will be interesting to see whom India will play out of the two in the third match.

Ramandeep Singh more of a natural fit over Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is the more experienced of the two players, having played more T20Is than Ramandeep Singh. However, it is to be noted that Dube is a left-hander and there are already two left-handers in the side - Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who plays a similar role as Dube, did not bat or bowl in the first match and did not feature in the second. Looking at the pattern and requirements of the team, Dube may not play the third T20I. The all-rounder's best role is ideally at No.4. At the moment though, with Abhishek, Sanju Samson, Tilak, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, the top four looks well settled.

That said, there might not be a place for Shivam Dube in the playing XI. Ramandeep, who replaces Rinku Singh, could come in a natural fit lower down the order. He is known for his hard-hitting abilities as well. Comparing the two, Ramandeep's strike rate in T20s (172.50) is also better than that of Dube (142.72).

Should India require an extra bowler, Ramandeep can also fill in with his right-arm medium-pace bowling. It can be argued that Dube, being a left-hander, can counter spin well in the middle with Adil Rashid present in the opposition. However, with the top order set, it will be difficult for him to make his place.

Ramandeep could fit in as a finisher down the order, giving India an attacking option as well. The 27-year-old, in comparison to Dube, has played only two T20Is. That said, this could be the perfect chance to give him more opportunities and test him in international cricket. The explosive batter will also be a good fit in Rajkot, which has traditionally been a batting-friendly track.

