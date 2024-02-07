Elite Group B leaders Mumbai will rest Shivam Dube for their upcoming sixth-round clash against Chhatisgarh at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur from Friday, February 9, onwards. The all-rounder is reportedly dealing with stiffness in his legs and is expected to be back in the playing XI for the final league-stage contest against Assam, as well as the subsequent knockout fixtures.

Dube had led the Mumbai team in their innings win over Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Ajinkya Rahane's absence. He scored a counter-attacking 72 run-knock off 73 deliveries after the visitors were reduced to 87-4 at one stage. Dube also chipped in with the ball, claiming a couple of wickets, while he bowled a total of 22 overs across both innings.

Mumbai chief selector Raju Kulkarni stated that the decision to rest Dube is just a precautionary move.

“Shivam has been given rest because he is facing some stiffness in his legs. It’s just a precautionary measure as there will be hardly any gap between our last league game and knockout matches. He will play against Assam and then in the knockouts," Kulkarni told Mid Day recently

Although Mumbai will be without Dube for the away clash, they will be bolstered by the returns of Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani.

Mumbai were awaiting a fitness clearance for Thakur, who was last seen during India's tour of South Africa in late 2023. The all-rounder was dealing with an ankle injury and was advised a two-week rest by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical staff.

Rahane, who is struggling for form, missed the encounter against Bengal due to a hamstring injury. He returns to the squad and will lead the side while aiming to be back among the runs. The veteran batter has only scored 33 runs in five innings so far in the Ranji Trophy.

Deshpande and Mulani, on the other hand, were involved in the home series between India 'A' and the England Lions.

Dube, Thakur, Rahane, and Deshpande will all feature for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2024

Several members of the Mumbai Ranji team will be sharing a different dressing room shortly, with the likes of Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande all representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dube has had a brilliant set of months, where he has made a strong case for his selection in the Team India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Recently crowned as Player of the Series in the home bilateral affair against Afghanistan, the all-rounder has continued the form in the red-ball format as well.

Mumbai have only lost one match in the Ranji Trophy season so far, which came in the form of a narrow two-wicket defeat at the hands of Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy encounter against Chhattisgarh

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shardul Thakur, Dhaval Kulkarni, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore (wk), Prasad Pawar (wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryansh Shedge, Aditya Dhumal.

