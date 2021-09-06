"They knew Ramiz Raja would not spare them hence they decided to leave" - Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis quitting their coaching roles

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar isn't impressed with Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis for relinquishing their national team's coaching roles. Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned abruptly from their respective head coach and bowling coach positions, on Monday.

The development came a few hours after Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad was unveiled. Misbah reasoned that he resigned owing to spending extended time away from his family. Younis revealed he didn't think twice after hearing his fellow countryman's decision.

The pair took on the roles in September 2019 and still had a year left in their tenure.

But Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Misbah and Younis and predicted they feared new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. Simultaneously, the Rawalpindi Express feels Raja may not have sacked them.

"I think what happened here is similar to what the Taliban did to the American force. I think they knew that Ramiz Raja would not spare them hence they decided to leave. A huge event is about to take place. Maybe Ramiz bhai wouldn't have sacked them," Akhtar said as quoted by Geo TV.

Misbah and Younis were already under the scanner after Pakistan's string of overseas losses. Under Misbah's tenure, the men in green could not even win a single Test on their tours of Australia, New Zealand, and England.

I think both of them exposed themselves by running: Shoaib Akhtar

Waqar Younis and Misbah-Ul-Haq. (Image Credits: Getty)

Akhtar further stated that Misbah and Younis did no favors to themselves by fleeing. The 46-year old highlighted termed the decision to step down just before the World Cup as 'cowardly'.

"Whether he is a good man or a bad man. He can be the world's fastest bowler for that matter but in the end, he will get exposed. I think both of them exposed themselves by running. If the PCB wanted to sack you then you should have let them. But what can a coward do, except running away?"

Former Pakistan cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have taken over as interim coaches for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and England at home. However, the candidate for the long-term role remains unclear as of now.

