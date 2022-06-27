"Shoaib Akhtar shivering"- Twitter reacts as speedometer error leads to Bhuvneshwar Kumar clocking 208 kmph in T20I against Ireland

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently one of the top pacers in world cricket. The right-arm fast-medium bowler showed his class last night against Ireland as he returned with figures of 1/16 in three overs.

Playing as India's vice-captain, Kumar opened the bowling and gave the team a perfect start by bowling a wicket maiden. He sent opposition skipper Andy Balbirnie back to the dressing before he could open his account.

Kumar ensured that the Irish players did not take much advantage of the fielding restrictions. His wicket maiden played an important role in India's win yesterday. Speaking with the host broadcaster after the game, the Indian vice-captain said:

"There was a bit of swing. It got better after 5-6 overs. If you bowl in the right area, we were getting quite a bit out of it. It doesn't matter what the format is. If you get this kind of a wicket, it's always nice to bowl that Test match length and let the pitch do the rest."

Before the match started, Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed Umran Malik his maiden T20I cap. Fans expected Malik to set a new record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket history, but a speedometer error led to Kumar clocking 200+ kmph against Ireland.

Fans react as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery clocks 208 kmph in the 1st over

In the first over of the match, the speedometer did not work as expected and showed almost 1.5x the speed bowled by the bowlers. Kumar, who generally bowls around 130-135 kmph, was clocking 200-208 kmph.

Fans on Twitter posted screenshots of the speedometer error and had some hilarious reactions to it. Some mentioned how Shoaib Akhtar would be shivering as he owns the world record for the fastest delivery (161.3 kmph).

