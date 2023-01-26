"Sholay 2 coming soon"- Hardik Pandya recreates iconic Bollywood scene with MS Dhoni in Ranchi

India's stand-in T20I captain Hardik Pandya has been quite vocal about his friendship with former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The duo have shared a great camaraderie on the field and continue to do the same off the field as well.

With the Men in Blue set to play the first of the three T20Is against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, Hardik decided to visit Dhoni since he was in the latter's hometown.

Hardik Pandya took to social media to upload a photo of himself with MS Dhoni where the duo recreated an iconic scene from the superhit Bollywood movie 'Sholay'. Here's what he captioned the post with:

"Sholay 2 coming soon 😉"

Hardik Pandya and co. will look to continue good work of ODIs in T20Is

India became the No.1 ranked ODI team after thumping the Kiwis 3-0 in the three-match series. However, neither side may carry any extra baggage from the ODIs as the two teams have a different look to their T20I setup.

The hosts seem to have moved on from veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and might be keen to build a new T20I team with Hardik at the helm and Suryakumar Yadav being his deputy. Their goal could be to find a settled combination for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

BCCI @BCCI



We are here for the



#TeamIndia | @mastercardindia Hello RanchiWe are here for the #INDvNZ T20I series opener Hello Ranchi 👋We are here for the #INDvNZ T20I series opener 👏 👏#TeamIndia | @mastercardindia https://t.co/iJ4uSi8Syv

New Zealand, on the other hand, have also rested quite a few big names from the T20I series and it will be Mitchell Santner who will lead the team. With fearless players on both sides, it promises to be another interesting and closely-fought series.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes