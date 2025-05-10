"Should complete 10k first" - Fans react amid reports that Virat Kohli wants to retire from Tests

Virat Kohli wants to retire from Test cricket ahead of the upcoming 2025 World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle, reported ESPNcricinfo on Saturday, May 10. The report comes days after India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the red-ball format ahead of the five-match Test series in England, which kicks off on June 20.

For the unversed, Kohli is India's third-highest run-getter in Tests. The 36-year-old has 9,230 runs in 123 matches (210 innings) at an average of 46.85 with the help of 30 tons and 31 half-centuries.

Fans on X expressed disappointment at the news of Virat Kohli bidding adieu to the format. One user wanted him to complete 10,000 runs in Tests before his retirement and wrote:

"Should complete 10k first? Nooo Virat."

Another user commented:

"Ro-ko bond."

A third user added:

"Heartbreak."

Here are a few more reactions:

Most runs for India in Tests:

Sachin Tendulkar – 15921 runs in 200 Tests

Rahul Dravid – 13265 runs in 163 Tests

Sunil Gavaskar – 10122 runs in 125 Tests

Virat Kohli – 9230 runs in 123 Tests

Virat Kohli struggled with the bat during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy & home Tests versus Bangladesh and New Zealand

Virat Kohli looked sloppy with the bat during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. The right-hander managed 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 despite scoring a century in the first of the five-match series in Perth. The Delhi batter kept losing his wickets while playing outside off stump, caught by the wicketkeeper or in the slips cordon. His downfall affected the Men in Blue as they lost the five-match series by a 3-1 margin.

The No. 4 batter also looked ordinary during the home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, managing 192 runs in 10 innings without a half-century. While Team India beat Bangladesh by 2-0, they suffered a 0-3 loss to the Blackcaps in the three-match Test series.

It's worth noting that Kohli has already retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup victory. If he decides to bid adieu to Tests, he would only play ODIs like Rohit Sharma.

