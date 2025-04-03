"Should they play disabled players against us?" - Former wicket-keeper lambasts PCB after defeat in NZ vs PAK 2025 ODIs

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal slammed the current side for their dismal display in the ongoing white-ball tour of New Zealand. The Men in Green have been outplayed by the Kiwis in the five-match T20I series and the ongoing ODI affair.

Pakistan arrived in New Zealand on the back of a horrific 2025 Champions Trophy at home. The side lost both their matches against New Zealand and India to suffer a first-round exit.

The Asian outfit, with a new-look T20I side, suffered a 1-4 series defeat in the shortest format to New Zealand. Pakistan now trail the three-match ODI series 0-2 after thumping 73 and 84-run defeats in the opening two games.

Talking about Pakistan's woeful showing in New Zealand, Akmal said on his YouTube channel (Via Republic World):

"If Pakistan bowlers can't bowl on such a turf, where will they deliver? In Asia, they say there is nothing for bowlers. On venues where something is on offer, they don't do anything. Should they play disabled players against us? We don't know where to bowl. It means there should be a change."

Akmal's criticisms did not stop with the players as he called the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi to resign, following the side's poor results.

"It is shameful. The PCB chairman should think that if he can't control, he should resign and leave. Don't ruin your reputation. If you don't want to do that, then improve the status of the current team," he said.

Pakistan's struggles have been ongoing for almost two years, with the side failing to qualify for the knockouts in the last three ICC white-ball events, starting with the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Their Test form has been equally disturbing, with the side hitting rock-bottom last year in a 0-2 home series loss to Bangladesh. Pakistan also finished at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) table for the 2023-25 cycle.

Pakistan will look to arrest ODI losing streak to New Zealand in series finale

Pakistan have found the going tough against New Zealand in the ODI format, losing their last seven encounters to the Kiwis. Before the ongoing series, the Men in Green lost to New Zealand thrice in two weeks at home in the Champions Trophy and the preceding tri-series involving South Africa.

Pakistan also suffered a defeat to New Zealand in a rain-affected game in the 2023 World Cup. While they beat New Zealand 4-1 in a home series in 2023, the loss in the final ODI of the series was the start of the losing streak which stands at seven.

Pakistan will look to end this uncherished streak and avoid a series whitewash with a win in the ODI series finale at Mount Maunganui on April 5.

