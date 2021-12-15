"He should have a right to know why he has been removed" - Amit Mishra on Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI skipper

Former Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra believes there should be proper transparency between the Indian players and the team management to ensure there is an unhindered flow of communication.

Mishra's comments came after Test skipper Virat Kohli revealed in a press conference on Wednesday that he had been informed just 1.5 hours before the BCCI released an official statement regarding his "sacking" as ODI skipper.

Kohli's version of events is markedly opposite to what President Sourav Ganguly said in the media a few days ago.

Ganguly clarified that the BCCI had asked Virat to not give up T20I captaincy, which the latter has denied. The BCCI president also claimed that the Delhi cricketer was taken into confidence before the leadership change was announced. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said:

"This is not the first time it has happened. It happened before also and I feel that a player who has performed so much for the country and worked so hard should have a right to know why he has been removed from the team or from a particular position. A player should know where he is lacking and should improve on that aspect."

Kohli led India in 95 ODIs with a win percentage of 70.4. This percentage is the best among all skippers who have led the country in at least 90 games. Kohli's last assignment as ODI skipper ended in a 2-1 triumph against reigning world champions England.

"These things are not true" - Amit Mishra on alleged 'rift' between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Mishra also shrugged off suggestions of a 'possible rift' brewing between Virat and newly-appointed white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma. The off-spinner said:

"These things are not true. Both the players have such a positive approach towards life. They have good communication even when they are on-field. They always give their 100 percent for the team. I think Virat has done a great job as a captain and now it's Rohit's turn to showcase his game and prove himself to be a great player and a captain."

Virat Kohli also clarified in the presser that there is no rift between him and Rohit and that he will continue to support his successor in the limited-overs format going forward.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar