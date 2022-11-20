Danish Kaneria wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to appoint a new captain for the T20I team going forward.

While recently speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer suggested that regular skipper Rohit Sharma could still continue to be at the helm for Test and ODI matches. He, however, opined that someone like Hardik Pandya should be in charge of the shortest format.

Kaneria claimed that this was the right time to implement these changes, as they will be able to prepare a team with the future in mind:

"India must have different captains for different formats. It is understandable if they go with the same captain for Tests and ODIs. However, there has to be a different captain for T20Is.

"Hardik Pandya might be handed the captaincy for the shortest format. They should not waste any more time and should identify these roles now."

Notably, Pandya has been appointed as the captain for the Men in Blue's ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been rested for the assignment.

"Rahul Dravid is better suited to the longer formats" - Danish Kaneria's suggestion to the Indian team management

Kaneria went on to say that, apart from the split captaincy, the team should also consider roping in a new coach for their T20I team. He claimed that Rahul Dravid should only be reserved for red-ball cricket and ODIs.

The 41-year-old emphasized the importance of roping in a T20 specialist as part of the think tank for the shortest format:

"While we talk about split captaincy, the same also applies to the head coach as well. There have to be different coaches. I believe Rahul Dravid is better suited to the longer formats. India need a T20 specialist at the helm for the shortest format."

Team India are currently in New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. While Pandya is the skipper for the T20I fixtures, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the team for the 50-over matches.

