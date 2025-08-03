"Shows how mentally strong he is as a batter" - Irfan Pathan's massive statement on Team India star after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has commended Washington Sundar for his impactful contribution with the bat on Day 3 (Saturday, August 2) of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at the Kennington Oval in London.

Coming in at No. 9 during India’s second innings, Sundar added 34 runs off 42 balls in a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (53). However, a quick double strike by Josh Tongue saw both Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj dismissed within four deliveries.

Sundar, who was batting on 17 off 23 at the time, then shifted gears with last-man Prasidh Krishna at the other end. Taking charge, the left-hander launched a calculated assault on the English bowlers, reaching his fifty in just 39 balls.

He eventually scored a blistering 53 off 46 deliveries, smashing four fours and four sixes, and added 39 runs for the final wicket. His knock helped India post 396 in their second innings, setting England a target of 374 runs.

Reacting to the all-rounder’s performance, Irfan Pathan shared a video on his YouTube channel (@officialIrfanPathan) on Sunday, August 3, where he praised Sundar for his fiery fifty and suggested that those runs could prove crucial in determining the outcome of the match. He said:

“He took full advantage of England’s short-ball tactics. That is the right way to bat with the tail. When you are eight or nine wickets down, you have to shift into an aggressive mode. You may not go after every ball, but you have to show intent. Otherwise, you will not get runs. Those last 50 or so runs at the end could prove to be absolutely crucial. When we look back tomorrow, we will realise how important they were, not just for the scoreboard but also for the team’s morale. Crossing the 375 mark was vital, and those final runs were Washington Sundar’s contribution.”

“Just look at his (Washi) batting average, it is solid. Ever since he came into the team, he has impressed and consistently scored crucial runs. In the last match, he saved the game with a century. This time, he was backed again and played at different positions in the order. That shows how mentally strong he is as a batter,” he added.

Playing in his 13th Test, Sundar has accumulated 752 runs at an impressive average of 44.23, including five half-centuries and a century.

“Whatever responsibility he has been given, he has taken it on” - Irfan Pathan on Washington Sundar

In the same video, Irfan Pathan remarked that Washington Sundar has embraced every responsibility handed to him, whether it was his match-saving century in the Manchester Test when he was promoted to No. 5, or his attacking display on Day 3 of the ongoing Oval Test. Pathan said:

“Whatever responsibility he has been given, he has taken it on. In the previous Test, he defended up the order. Here, when he had to come in and hit big shots at the end, he took that on his shoulders as well. On the fifth ball of the over, he smartly took a single to rotate strike, planning for the next over. He expected the last batter, Prasidh Krishna, to survive one ball so that he could get back on strike and go for the big shots again. So the way he played combined both smart cricket and power hitting. It was a complete effort.”

Sundar concluded the series with 284 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 47.33, which included a half-century and a century. The off-spinner has also claimed seven wickets and will be eager to make a further impact on Day 4 as India push to level the series 2-2.

