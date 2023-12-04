Shreyanka Patil: "Topmost goal is always about winning the World Cup for India"

Young all-rounder Shreyank Patil's "topmost goal" is to win the World Cup and an Olympic gold in cricket for India. Patil was recently called up to the Indian squad for the five T20Is against England after impressive performances in the 'A' series.

In three matches against England 'A', she picked up five wickets and won the Player of the Match award in the opening game.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner also took six wickets in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

“My topmost goal is always about winning the World Cup for India — I want to be a part of the winning squad. I am working towards that and when the Olympics happens, the gold medal for sure,” she said after the 'A' series.

India Women and England Women will compete in a three-match T20I series with the games on December 6, 9 and 10 in Mumbai.

"I have been working particularly hard on my batting" - Shreyanka Patil

Patil is an excellent off-spinner with defensive skills second to none for her age. But India Women would have high hopes for her aggressive batting too - a skill she has shown glimpses of without the full picture.

"I have been working particularly hard on my batting, maybe I have not exhibited as much as I should have in these matches, but I still trust my process and I believe that I can play the shots because I have done it previously,” she said.

“I know how to devote time - be it (to) bowling or batting. My first skill is obviously as a bowler, then comes the batting aspect. I really work hard but I should be 100 per cent in one skill at least so I can give 70 to 80 per cent to my batting and my fielding has to be 120 per cent,” Patil added.

The WPL 2024 is slated to begin in September.