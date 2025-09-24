Shreyas Iyer bumps into Bollywood star at Mumbai airport ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Test series [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:43 IST
England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20 - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer has represented India in 135 games across formats (Source: Getty)

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer ran into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, September 24. Ibrahim was recently seen in the movie ‘Sarzameen.’

The Instagram account ‘filmygyan’ shared a video capturing the moment, showing the two exchanging a warm hug and chatting as they made their way inside the airport.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was recently in action as captain of India A in the first unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. The right-handed batter didn’t have the best outing, scoring just eight runs in his only innings, with the match ending in a draw.

However, he withdrew from the ongoing second game against Australia A. According to Cricbuzz, the 30-year-old has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take a short break from red-ball cricket to focus on revamping his fitness routine. This comes ahead of India’s upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad.

A look at Shreyas Iyer’s numbers in international cricket

Shreyas Iyer made his India debut in November 2017 in a T20I against New Zealand. Since then, the middle-order batter has played 51 matches in the format, scoring 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 with a strike rate of 136.12, including eight fifties.

In ODIs, Iyer has featured in 70 games, amassing 2,845 runs at an impressive average of 48.22 and a strike rate of 100.00, with 22 fifties and five hundreds. He was also part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Champions Trophy under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Additionally, the Mumbai cricketer has represented India in 14 Tests, scoring 811 runs at an average of 36.86, with five fifties and one hundred. His highest score of 105 came on his Test debut against New Zealand in 2021.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Dev Sharma
