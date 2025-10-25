Shreyas Iyer gets injured but helps Harshit Rana get his first wicket in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Shreyas Iyer pouched a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The vice-captain covered a lot of ground before holding onto the catch while tumbling onto the field, hurting himself in the process. With that, Carey perished for 24 runs off 37 balls as the Aussies lost their fourth wicket for 183.The dismissal came in the 34th over of Australia’s innings. Harshit Rana bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside off, and Carey threw his bat at it but ended up slicing the ball way up in the air. Iyer ran backwards from the point region and dived his jump to perfection. He walked off the field after his awkward landing. The Men in Blue would hope that Iyer is good to bat in the second innings (in a run chase). Notably, he scored a half-century in the second game in Adelaide.Watch the video below:Harshit Rana joins the wickets tally as India keep Australia in check in the 3rd ODI; Shreyas Iyer injured in a dead rubberIndia's bowlers took wickets at regular intervals to keep Australia in check in the third ODI. Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Travis Head for 29. Axar Patel joined the act by knocking over skipper Mitchell Marsh for 41. Washington Sundar then removed the last match hero Matthew Short (30), as Virat Kohli took the catch. Harshit Rana then bagged his first by sending Alex Carey packing.At the time of writing, the Aussies were 195/5 after 36.2 overs with Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen at the crease. Washington Sundar has been the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.The World Cup champions won the series opener by seven wickets via the DLS method in Perth. They then followed it up with a two-wicket victory in the second ODI in Adelaide. The Aussies will now be looking to complete a series whitewash.Meanwhile, Team India are searching for a consolation win. Shubman Gill is yet to win a game after being crowned as ODI skipper ahead of the series. The 26-year-old also lost three tosses in a row, continuing the unwanted trend of 18 consecutive tosses lost since the 2023 World Cup semifinal.Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will next play a five-match T20I series, beginning in Canberra on October 29.Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI live score and updates here.