Shreyas Iyer to play for SoBo Mumbai Falcons, Suryakumar Yadav named in Triumph Knights Mumbai North East team for T20 Mumbai League 2025

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will return to the T20 Mumbai League tournament as an icon player for the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East team. Meanwhile, IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer has been named as the icon player for the SoBo Mumbai Falcons team.

The third edition of the T20 Mumbai League will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8. The mega auction will take place on May 7, and ahead of the grand event, the eight teams have named their icon players.

Here is the full list of icon players for the T20 Mumbai League 2025 tournament:

Prithvi Shaw – North Mumbai Panthers

Shivam Dube – ARCS Andheri

Suryakumar Yadav – Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

Ajinkya Rahane – Bandra Blasters

Shardul Thakur – Eagle Thane Strikers

Sarfaraz Khan – Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs

Shreyas Iyer – SoBo Mumbai Falcons

Tushar Deshpande – Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

All eight teams have named capped Indian players as their icon players. It will be exciting to see which players join the icons in their respective squads for the T20 Mumbai League 2025.

6 icon players of T20 Mumbai League 2025 including Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav are playing in IPL 2025

While the T20 Mumbai League 2025 will kick off on May 26, the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is currently underway. Shreyas Iyer, who is the icon player of the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, is the captain of the Punjab Kings team in IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East icon player Suryakumar Yadav is part of the Mumbai Indians. Even Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings), Tushar Deshpande (Rajasthan Royals), Shardul Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants), and Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) are busy in the tournament.

IPL will end on May 25. The presence of IPL stars will light up the upcoming T20 Mumbai League 2025.

