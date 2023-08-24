Shreyas Iyer scored 199 in a practice match to prove his fitness to selectors - Reports

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer was recently named in the squad for the 2023 Asia Cup to mark his comeback from injury. He had been battling a back injury for quite a while, for which he ultimately opted to have surgery, causing him to miss important cricketing events like the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The fitness status of KL Rahul and Shreyas was the primary reason behind the delay in the squad announcement. The selectors had to be sure of their recovery before selecting the personnel for the upcoming six-team continental tournament.

The duo participated in match simulation as per protocol in Bangalore to prove their fitness. According to a report by the Times of India, Shreyas smashed 199 runs in the practice match and proceeded to field for 50 overs as well, to prove his fitness to the selectors.

"He smashed the bowlers at the National Cricket Academy, scoring 199 in a practice tie. To provide the selectors with more evidence of his fitness, he then fielded for the entire 50 overs of that match, which was held at the Just Cricket Academy in Bangalore 3-4 days back," a source told TOI.

"For the past two months, he has been stationed at the NCA in Bangalore, focusing on his recovery. It's all come together nicely for him," the source added.

Shreyas is viewed as the ideal candidate to solve Team India's ongoing No. 4 crisis. The right-handed batter has been proficient at the batting position since the last World Cup and will walk straight back into the playing XI now that he is fully fit.

Shreyas Iyer last played in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The batter's issues with the back injury go way back. He missed Team India's first Test against Australia in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, paving the way for Suryakumar Yadav to make his Test debut.

Shreyas Iyer could not make much of an impression in the rest of the series, before walking off midway during the final match in Ahmedabad. Skipper Rohit Sharma had then issued a grim update regarding the injury situation.

"Poor guy... It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don't know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well. Obviously, that's why he's not present here," he said during the post-match presentation.

Does the arrival of Shreyas Iyer solve Team India's No. 4 conundrum? Let us know what you think.