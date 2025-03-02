Shreyas Iyer scores fifty in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match using Rohit Sharma's bat [In Picture]

Shreyas Iyer slammed a brilliant half-century in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, Iyer reportedly used skipper Rohit Sharma's bat in the innings.

As pointed out by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Shreyas Iyer used Rohit's bat for the ongoing fame. The word 'Hitman' can be seen on the corner of the sticker of his bat.

Here's the post:

India lost their top order quickly as Rohit (15), Shubman Gill (2), and Virat Kohli (11) all departed early, leaving the team in trouble at 30/3. However, Shreyas Iyer, walking in at No. 4, played a brilliant knock under pressure.

He brought up his half-century in the 28th over with a single off Rachin Ravindra's bowling. The right-hander missed out on a well-deserved hundred and was eventually dismissed for 79 runs off 98 deliveries.

His crucial knock under pressure included four boundaries and a couple of sixes as well. This is his sixth fifty-plus score against New Zealand in ODIs in eight innings.

Shreyas Iyer has been consistent for India in recent times

Shreyas Iyer seems to have cemented the No. 4 spot in the India ODI team. The right-hander has been consistent in recent times, scoring runs consistently.

In the three-match ODI series at home against England before the 2025 Champions Trophy, Iyer scored 181 runs from three matches at an average of 60.33 and was the second highest run-getter in the rubber.

He had scores of 59, 44, and 78, respectively, from three games in that series. While he failed to score big against Bangladesh in India's opening match of the ongoing Champions Trophy, Shreyas Iyer scored an important half-century (56) against Pakistan.

He has now backed it up with another fifty in the ongoing game against New Zealand, carrying on his stellar form with the bat.

