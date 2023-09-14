Shreyas Iyer takes part in Team India’s optional practice session ahead of Super 4 match against Bangladesh: Reports 

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer took part in Team India’s optional practice session ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will face Bangladesh in their last Super 4 game at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

Shreyas made a comeback to the Indian team during the ongoing Asia Cup, having recovered from a back injury. He featured in the group stage match against Pakistan in Pallekele, but was dismissed for 14. The 28-year-old was also part of the game against Nepal, but was not needed to bat.

The right-handed batter was, however, replaced by another comeback man, KL Rahul, for India’s first Super 4 match against Pakistan. Speaking at the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Shreyas had suffered back spasms. The batter subsequently missed the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo as well on Tuesday.

According to a report in the Times of India, Shreyas had some light batting practice during the team’s optional practice session. Earlier, sharing an update on the batter ahead of the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said through a social media post:

“Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.”

In the batter’s absence, KL Rahul grabbed his opportunity with both hands. The latter scored an unbeaten 111 off 106 balls against Pakistan, adding an unbroken 233 with Virat Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls).

In Team India’s second Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, Rahul contributed a crucial 39 off 44 balls on a turning track at the Premadasa. The Men in Blue went on to win the low-scoring game by 41 runs and thus secured their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Shreyas Iyer’s fitness a worry for India ahead of World Cup 2023

Shreyas is part of Team India’s 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, which will be played in India from October 15 to November 19. However, his constant struggles with back injuries would be a big matter of concern for the team.

All sides taking part in the World Cup must finalize their 15-member squads prior to September 28. Any replacements after this date will require approval from the ICC.