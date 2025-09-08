"Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal are not part of the team" - Aakash Chopra on opportunities for Indian players in 2025 Asia Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the 2025 Asia Cup presents a great opportunity for the Men in Blue squad members. He pointed out that the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal aren't part of the squad and might come into contention moving forward.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to start in the UAE on Tuesday, September 9. India will lock horns with the UAE in their Group A tournament opener in Dubai on September 10.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that the Indian squad members have a great opportunity to cement their places for next year's T20 World Cup, considering the likes of Shreyas, Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj aren't part of the 2025 Asia Cup squad.

"Opportunities for a lot of players. Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal are not part of the team. They will come. Prasidh Krishna is not part of the team, and Mohammed Siraj, maybe, as well. Suddenly, these people are going to push for a place in the side. So it's a massive opportunity for whoever is playing here," he said (8:00).

Chopra added that the continental tournament presents a great chance for Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma to prove their credentials.

"Seize the moment and make it your own. It's an opportunity for Shubman Gill to silence the naysayers. It's an opportunity for Abhishek Sharma to enhance his reputation a little more. It's a chance for Tilak Varma to grab the No. 3 or No. 4 position, or else Shreyas Iyer is breathing down your neck," he observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that Shivam Dube gave 'outstanding' performances in the T20I series against England earlier this year. He added that it's a chance for the all-rounder to keep hitting like that, considering Rinku Singh, who might not be a part of the first-choice playing XI, would be waiting in the wings.

"This team will play to once again establish their supremacy" - Aakash Chopra on opportunities for India in 2025 Asia Cup

India are the defending T20 World Cup champions. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the 2025 Asia Cup presents India with an opportunity to establish their supremacy as a team.

"Some teams play to save their existence. This team will play to once again establish its supremacy, that we are the strongest and this is what we want to prove to the world. We play a brand of cricket that we are cut above the rest. You have to do that kind of domination. That is the opportunity," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Suryakumar Yadav and company can try different combinations in the tournament.

"You have the opportunity to try different combinations. It's called the precursor to the symphony, as you have to play the World Cup after six months. While it is correct, there are 15 T20Is after this. It's not like this is the last T20I series," Chopra reasoned.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that India could opt to rest Jasprit Bumrah and play Harshit Rana in one or two games in the 2025 Asia Cup. He added that the defending champions could alternatively play both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, leaving out Arshdeep Singh and playing Bumrah as the only specialist seamer.

