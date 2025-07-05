Shubman Gill achieves unique captaincy record with century on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill became the first Indian captain to make a double hundred and a hundred in a single Test match on Day 4 at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 5. He got to his second century of the match with a single off Shoaib Bashir in the 67th over of the innings.

Ad

He became only the second captain overall to achieve the feat. England's Graham Gooch is the only other captain in the list, after he made 333 and 123 in the first and second innings, respectively, against India at Lord's in 1990.

The Punjab right-hander broke the record for the highest run-aggregate by an Indian batter in a Test match on Day 4. He went past Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 344 runs, with a six off Bashir. He also joined the legendary batter as the only other Indian to score a double hundred and hundred in the same Test match.

Ad

Trending

Gill made 269 in the first innings, which went a long way in helping India reach 587 all out in the first innings. It was his career-best score and put him in seventh place on the list of highest individual scores made by an Indian batter in Test cricket.

India pile on the runs to extend the lead beyond 450 runs on Day 4 at Edgbaston

India made the most of a good pitch and a listless England bowling attack on Day 4 at Edgbaston. KL Rahul made a measured 55 while Rishabh Pant produced a manic 65 off 58 balls as the visitors firmly put themselves in the driver's seat.

The second session, however, belonged to Shubman Gill, who powered his way to a second hundred in the match to pile further misery on the hosts. The 25-year-old has had an incredible start to his captaincy tenure, having amassed more than 500 runs already in the England series with three more Test matches left in the series. At the time of writing, India were 304/4 at Tea on Day 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news