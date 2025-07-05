Shubman Gill rewrites history by breaking Sunil Gavaskar's massive 54-year-old record on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill broke the record for the highest run-aggregate made by an Indian batter in a Test match on Day 4 at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 5. The right-hander broke the record when he hit England spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six in the 53rd over of the innings.

It took Gill's score to 77 runs in the second innings and his match tally to 346 runs. He broke Sunil Gavaskar's record of 344 runs that he made against West Indies at Trinidad in 1971. The legendary Indian opener made 124 in the first innings and 220 in the second essay in that match, which ended in a draw.

Gill also became the first Indian captain to score more than 300 runs in a Test match on Day 4 at Edgbaston. He made a career-best 269 in the first innings and 80 not out in the second innings at the time of writing.

The right-hander played with an aggressive mindset after lunch, taking on the short-ball tactic from the England bowlers to speed up India's scoring rate.

Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant put the foot on the accelerator on Day 4 at Edgbaston

India began Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test with a lead of 244 runs, aiming to pile on the runs on a good batting surface. They lost Karun Nair for 26 and then KL Rahul fell soon after getting to his fifty, bowled by Josh Tongue for 55.

But then began the Rishabh Pant show at Edgbaston and he, along with Shubman Gill, upped the pace of the innings significantly after lunch. The pair put on 110 runs for the fourth wicket before the southpaw fell for 65 off 58 balls, trying to clear the long-off boundary off Shoaib Bashir.

Pant lost his bat in the process of clearing the boundary - the second time it had happened on Saturday, July 5. He had lost his bat while trying to go after Josh Tongue, much to the amusement of the crowd at Edgbaston. At the time of writing, India were 262/4 after 54 overs.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

