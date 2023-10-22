Shubman Gill becomes the fastest batter to 2000 ODI runs in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

Prodigious Indian opener Shubman Gill became the fastest batter ever to reach 2000 runs in ODI cricket. He achieved the landmark during India's 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

Gill entered the contest requiring 14 runs to get to the landmark. After a nervy start, he laced a glorious drive through extra cover off the bowling of Trent Boult in the seventh over of the innings to break the record.

Gill overtook South Africa's Hashim Amla, who scored his 2000th ODI run in 40 innings, having achieved the milestone two innings faster (38).

The previous record-holder among Indians was Shikhar Dhawan, who took 48 innings to breach the 2000-run barrier. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took 53 innings each.

It is worth noting that Gill also remains the fastest Indian to 1000 ODI runs and the second fastest overall, having taken 19 innings for the same.

Openers begin positively as India set out to chase 274 against New Zealand in 2023 World Cup

A superb 130 off 127 from Daryl Mitchell saw New Zealand post 273 in their 50 overs after they were asked to bat first by India in their 2023 World Cup encounter in Dharamsala.

The surface in use was a lot drier than usual, but Mitchell's 159-run partnership for the third wicket with Rachin Ravindra rescued the Blackcaps from a precarious situation. India's bowlers roared back as Mohammed Shami bagged his third ODI five-fer to ensure New Zealand were bowled out for 273.

In response, skipper Rohit Sharma continued his rich vein of form and began positively by stepping out to throw the New Zealand bowlers off their length. Gill struggled initially but picked up pace himself and took a cue from his skipper by using his feet.

At the time of writing, India are 71/0 in 11 overs, with Rohit (46*) and Gill (25*) looking in cruise control. Both teams are eyeing a fifth win on the bounce at the 2023 World Cup.

