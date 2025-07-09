Shubman Gill breaks into the top 10, England star becomes No. 1 in ICC rankings after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill made a massive jump in the latest ICC Test rankings after his heroics in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old moved up 15 spots to break into the top 10 of the batter rankings at No. 6.

Gill started the England tour with an impressive century in the opening Test at Leeds, where India lost by five wickets. The right-hander took his batting to stratospheric heights in the second Test, scoring 269 and 161 in the two innings in India's 336-run victory.

Gill broke several records with his 269 in the first innings, including recording the highest Test score by an Indian batter in England and the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests. His second-innings 161 took his match aggregate to 430 - the second highest in Test history, behind only Graham Gooch's 456 in 1990.

Meanwhile, the batter rankings also had a major change at the top, with England batter Harry Brook replacing teammate Joe Root for pole position. While Root endured a rare poor outing at Edgbaston with only 28 runs across the two innings, Brook smashed a brilliant 158 in the first innings.

While Brook and Root are the top two-ranked batters, the rest of the top five include Kane Williamson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Steve Smith in that order.

Indian dominance continues in bowler and all-rounder rankings in Tests amid 2025 England series

Jasprit Bumrah lost no ground despite missing the Edgbaston Test [Credit: Getty]

Despite missing the second Test at Edgbaston, ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained at the top of the ICC Test bowler rankings. The 31-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test at Leeds, before sitting out the Edgbaston encounter due to workload management.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja holds on to the top spot in the all-rounder rankings in Tests after an impressive showing at Edgbaston. The southpaw scored a crucial 89 in India's first innings, followed by an unbeaten 69 in the second.

Jadeja also held his own with the ball in the second innings, finishing with figures of 1/40 in 17 overs as India bowled England out for 271 on the final day.

Elsewhere, South Africa's stand-in skipper, Wiaan Mulder, climbed 12 spots up to No. 3 on the Test all-rounder rankings after his performance for the ages in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The 27-year-old broke the South African record for the highest Test score with an unbeaten 367 off 334 deliveries in the first innings.

He also bagged three wickets in the contest as the Proteas completed an innings victory to win the series 2-0.

