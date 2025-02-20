Shubman Gill celebrates in trademark style after his 8th ODI ton in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Shubman Gill starred with the bat as India began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a win against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The right-handed batter took 125 deliveries to reach the triple-figure mark, laced with two maximums and nine boundaries.

The 25-year-old took a single to reach his eighth ODI century and 14th in international cricket. In the process, the Punjab batter took the fewest innings (51) to get to his eighth ton in the format, eclipsing Shikhar Dhawan (57 innings) and Virat Kohli (68).

Gill achieved the feat in the 46th over of India’s run chase. Taskin Ahmed bowled a short of a length delivery outside off stump and Gill drove it towards cover and set off with a smile. He took off his helmet, raised his bat, and did the traditional bow as his teammates stood up to applaud from the dressing room.

However, this was the slowest century by an Indian better since the 2019 World Cup and the joint-third slowest since 2010 in terms of balls faced.

Watch Shubman Gill’s hundred celebrations below:

This was Shubman Gill’s second consecutive century after he smashed 112 against England in the recently concluded three-match ODI series.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami star as India beat Bangladesh by six wickets

A clinical all-around display from Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami ensured India beat Bangladesh by six wickets with 21 balls to spare in their Champions Trophy opener.

Besides Gill, KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma also chipped in with 41* (47) and 41 (36), respectively. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer also contributed in double digits. Rishad Hossain was the pick of Bangladesh bowlers, bagging two wickets.

Batting first, Bangladesh were reduced to 35/5 before Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali put on a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket. Hridoy scored 100 off 118 balls, while Ali chipped in with 68 off 114.

Mohammed Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with his sixth five-wicket haul in ODIs. Harshit Rana and Axar Patel scalped three and two wickets, respectively.

Team India will next lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

Click here to check out the full IND vs BAN Champions Trophy scorecard.

