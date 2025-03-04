Shubman Gill chops one onto the stumps for 8 off Ben Dwarshuis' bowling in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final [Watch]

Australia struck inside the first 10 overs as Ben Dwarshuis got the better of Team India opener Shubman Gill in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Gill played a nothing shot and inside edged it to the stumps.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings as the Punjab-born cricketer tried to dab a good-length ball from Dwarshuis down to third man. However, Gill played the shot without any foot movement that resulted in the ball getting an inside-edge onto the stumps. Gill threw his head back before walking off in despair.

Watch the clip here:

Shubman Gill started the tournament with a glorious match-winning hundred against Bangladesh and followed it up with a composed 46 against Pakistan. However, he has registered two single-figure scores ever since against New Zealand and Australia.

Ben Dwarshuis stitched together a handy 34-run partnership with Alex Carey earlier in the day

Ben Dwarshuis. (Image Credits: Getty)

Before dismissing Shubman Gill, Ben Dwarshuis, the left-arm seamer, had also helped Australia build a 34-run stand with Alex Carey, who scored an invaluable 61 off 58 deliveries. However, he became the second victim of Varun Chakaravarthy. Australian captain Steve Smith had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first, citing it is a dry surface.

Cooper Connolly was the first wicket for the Men in Blue, dismissed by Mohammed Shami for a nine-ball duck as he even struggled to put bat on ball. Travis Head got a chance early on from Shami and went on to make 39 off 33 deliveries before Chakaravarthy dismissed him in his first over.

Australia registered two half-centuries as Steve Smith (73) and Carey (61) but they fell a fair bit short due to losing wickets at the wrong time. Shami finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 10-0-48-3.

