Shubman Gill cops nasty blow to his finger off Ben Stokes' bowling on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:13 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India skipper Shubman Gill copped a nasty blow to his finger and helmet off his opposite number Ben Stokes' bowling on Day 5 of the ongoing Manchester Test against England. The right-handed batter winced in pain, taking off his helmet and gloves immediately after the impact.

The incident occurred in the 73rd over of the innings. A Stokes delivery kicked up from a length on the middle stump and struck Gill's finger, and then his helmet, with a chip coming off it. As a result, the visiting captain had to receive on-field treatment. Notably, the 25-year-old had his hand strapped on Day 4 following a blow from Jofra Archer.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, the England all-rounder nearly trapped the right-hander lbw, with the ball heading down the leg side. He also forced the visiting captain to drive through the covers on the up when on 81, but Ollie Pope shelled a difficult catch.

Ben Stokes gets KL Rahul as Shubman Gill nears his hundred

England captain Ben Stokes dismissed KL Rahul for 90, trapping the right-hander lbw in the 71st over of the innings, and breaking his 188-run partnership with the Indian skipper. The duo joined hands when the Asian giants found themselves reeling at 0/2 after Chris Woakes got the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan for respective ducks.

However, Gill and Rahul dug in, taking India to 174/2 at Stumps on Day 4, preventing any further damage. The hosts had amassed 669 in their first innings, headlined by centuries from Ben Stokes (141) and Joe Root (150) alongside half-centuries from Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94). The 669-run total was the highest team total in a Test in Manchester.

At the time of writing, India still trailed by 108 runs, with Gill, who was nearing his hundred, and Washington Sundar on the crease.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
