Shubman Gill is destined for greatness in the next 10 years: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind young batter Shubman Gill, stating that he can do great things over the next 10 years. Yuvraj described Gill as a hardworking cricketer who has impressed with his consistency.

The two-time World Cup winner worked with the youngster during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. While Gill honed his skills during the stint, he also left a good impression on the Indian white-ball legend.

The 23-year-old has so far represented India in 11 Tests and 15 ODIs. He has made a wonderful start to his one-day career, and has an average of 57.25 with one hundred and four half-centuries. Praising Gill, Yuvraj said:

"Shubman is very hardworking and is doing all the right things. I believe he is destined for greatness in the next 10 years.”

While the right-handed batter has not been picked for the ODIs in Bangladesh, Yuvraj reckons that the youngster is a strong contender to open the batting in the 2023 ODI World Cup. While speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the T20 World Cup for the visually impaired, he opined:

"I think Shubman is doing very well and is performing consistently. I believe he is a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup.”

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill Not the results we wanted but some great memories and learnings Not the results we wanted but some great memories and learnings 🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/PXQg7vNvQW

Gill registered scores of 50, 45* and 13 in the three-match one-day series in New Zealand, which the Men in Blue lost 0-1.

“He has got to convert those 50s and 60s into impact hundreds” - Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Gill is not doing justice to his talent by getting out in the 50s and 60s. According to him, the youngster will need to score impactful hundreds to stake a claim for the opener’s slot for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Gavaskar said:

“Shubman Gill will have to score hundreds and hundreds. Not the 50s and 60s that he is getting. He is a terrific talent, make no mistake. He is a rare talent. But he is not doing justice to his talent by getting out in the 50s or 60s.

“Yes sometimes I understand that you are kind of trying to up the scoring rate but he has got to convert those 50s and 60s into impact hundreds and 120. Those knocks make a difference to the result,” he added.

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second ODI of the series #BANvIND



Scorecard bit.ly/BANvIND-1STODI Things went right down to the wire but it was Bangladesh who won the first ODI. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI of the seriesScorecard Things went right down to the wire but it was Bangladesh who won the first ODI.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI of the series 👍 #BANvINDScorecard 👉 bit.ly/BANvIND-1STODI https://t.co/Ko3Snyqdpp

India are opening with the tried-and-tested combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the ongoing ODI series in Bangladesh.

Poll : 0 votes