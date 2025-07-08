"Don't feel anything has changed due to captaincy" - Team India batting coach on Shubman Gill's dream run in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak reckons that Shubman Gill's incredible run with the bat in the ongoing Test series in England has nothing to do with his captaincy. He opined that Gill's brilliant run has a lot to do with a switch in his mindset and some tweaks in technique.

Gill has amassed 585 runs in four innings in the ongoing Test series against England. In his first Test after being named captain, he scored 147 in the first innings in Leeds and followed it up with scores of 269 and 161 in Birmingham. The 25-year-old also broke numerous batting records in the second Test.

India are now preparing for the third Test against England to be played at the iconic Lord's stadium from July 10 to July 14. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, July 8, Kotak shares his views on Gill's stupendous batting and said:

"I don't feel anything has changed due to captaincy. The difference is in his mindset. Definitely, there are technical changes, but it's a lot more about his mindset. He wants to spend time at the wicket. His skill is such that he can convert loose balls into boundaries. He can hit a hundred in 140-150 balls."

Reflecting on India's 336-run win at Edgbaston, England skipper Ben Stokes opined that the pitch for the match seemed more like a sub-continent one, indirectly claiming that the surface helped the visitors. India's batting coach, however, disagreed with the England skipper. He countered the claim and said:

"Personally, I did not feel like it was a sub-continent type wicket. When our bowlers bowled, the ball moved. Even in the second innings, after 40 overs, the ball was moving. It did spin on the last day. But if you create such a hard wicket with grass, there might not be rough, but there would definitely be footmarks and Ravindra Jadeja made the ball spin. Overall, I feel they [England] tried to make a hard-batting wicket."

India scored 587 & 427-6 in their two innings in Birmingham. On the other hand, England were bowled out for 407 in the first innings and 271 in the second.

"It will be a little more challenging for batters" - Sitanshu Kotak on Lord's surface for 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

In the wake of Stokes' comments on the surface in Birmingham, the pitch for the Lord's Test is in greater focus. Kotak admitted that the strip looks a bit greener and could be challenging for batters. The 52-year-old commented:

"The pitch looks green, but we will get a better idea after they cut grass tomorrow.. One can expect a little more help for bowlers. It will be a little more challenging for batters, but mindset will be the key. But, if you bat well, it's fine. If you don't bat well, any wicket is challenging."

India have played 19 Test matches at Lord's, winning three and losing 12, while four matches have ended in a draw.

